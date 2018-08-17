App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lemon Tree Hotels gains 2% on signing license agreement for hotel in Andhra Pradesh

The company signed a license agreement for a 90 room property at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh under the company's brand 'Red Fox Hotel'.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 2 percent on Friday morning after the company signed a license agreement for a property at Vijayawada.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 79.55 and an intraday low of Rs 78.50.

The company signed a license agreement for a 90 room property at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh under the company's brand 'Red Fox Hotel'. The hotel is expected to be operational by June, 2020, it said in a filing to the exchanges.

This is the second signed property of the Lemon Tree Hotels group in Vijayawada, the commercial headquarters of Andhra Pradesh.

Carnation Hotel Private Limited, the hotel management arm of the Company will be operating and marketing this property, it further added.

The stock has gained over 7 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it rose a percent. At 10:15 hrs Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. was quoting at Rs 79.40, up Rs 1.40, or 1.79 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 10:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

