Lehman crisis: Money invested in Sensex in 2008 would have multiplied by 5.8x

The month of September in the year 2008 will be remembered forever by all who work in the financial world. For a moment, it appeared as if the world sank.

In India, we often say that we are a “domestically-oriented” economy and safe from a global crisis. However, the Lehman crisis definitely proved otherwise, even if we are protected from a trade perspective, India is exposed via the financial channel especially since we have a current account deficit.

Investors in India need to watch out for developments in the global economy as much as for the domestic ones. Emerging economies, especially China, have a huge influence and we should pay attention.

Coming to the lasting impact of the crisis, we believe that in advanced economies, stagnation of income has given rise to populism and trade wars are a consequence, which threatens future growth.

Some progress has been made on a global basis to make the financial system safer, for instance, upcoming Basel-III norms recommend common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio to be 7 percent of the risk-weighted assets, including a capital conservation buffer.

Regulatory oversight has improved and banks are subject to routine stress tests. Some risks remain; a major reason behind the crisis was excessive leverage.

According to IMF, leverage of G-20 economies (barring financial sector) in 2016 stood at 235 percent of GDP, exceeding the pre-crisis level of 210 percent.

As central bankers withdraw monetary accommodation provided during the days of the financial crisis, the global economy could face headwinds.

The financial system is dominated by a few "too big to fail" banks.

In 2008, the shock led to fear. I am aware of many bright individuals in the financial sector who chose to pursue a career elsewhere, fearing instability.

Bear markets don’t last forever and it is important for those in the financial world to handhold investors during such periods. It is said that bull markets are "born in pessimism".

Money invested in the Sensex would have multiplied by 5.4 times, including reinvested dividends.

However, once bitten twice shy and many investors chose to stay away.

As of now, we believe the Indian economy is accelerating, IMF forecasts growth of 7.3% for FY 2019e and 7.5% for FY 2020e. IMF also forecasts the world economy to grow at 3.9% for both CY 2018e and CY 2019e.

This represents a good opportunity for investors. There has been a trend of increase in financial savings of households which has been finding its way into equities both directly and indirectly via mutual funds and insurance.