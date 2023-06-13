Legal experts divided over SEBI action on ZEEL promoters

The market regulator’s June 12 order was an interim one.

Legal opinion on the market regulator’s action against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka seems divided.

On June 12, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) banned Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) CEO Punit Goenka from holding any directorial or key managerial position in listed companies or their subsidiaries.

The market regulator passed this order after its investigations found that Chandra and Goenka abused their position as directors/KMPs of a listed company for siphoning off funds for their own benefit. Both Chandra and Goenka have filed an appeal with the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

According to Vinay Chauhan, SEBI and SAT lawyer, the market regulator may have acted in haste.

“There was no urgency for SEBI to pass such an order in 2023 for a transaction that took place in 2019,” he said. Investigation into both parties had begun following the resignation of two independent directors — Sunil Kumar and Neharika Vohra — of ZEEL in November 2019. They had raised concerns over several issues, including the fact that ZEEL’s fixed deposit was appropriated by Yes Bank to settle a loan taken by ZEEL’s related entities.

But the guarantees for the loans had been given without ZEEL Board’s approval. While ZEEL later submitted that the money had been returned by the associate/related entities, SEBI investigators found that it was just ZEEL’s and other listed entities’ funds that were routed through several companies in the guise of repayment. That is, in some cases, ZEEL’s money was used to repay what was due to ZEEL, according to the investigation.

The market regulator’s June 12 order was an interim one. SEBI’s whole-time member wrote in the order that, given what was revealed through the investigation, Chandra’s and Goenka’s “continuation as a director/Key Managerial Personnel in any listed company or its subsidiaries is likely to be prejudicial to the interest of those companies, particularly its investors”.

According to Chauhan, “The regulator could have waited for Goenka's response before passing this order. Ex parte interim orders are passed only in cases of great urgency. SEBI’s order has now left Zee Entertainment Limited orphaned without a top leadership, this could potentially do damage to the company.”

Sonal Rangnekar, partner, Desai and Diwanji, on the other hand, believes that incidents like these “time and again increasingly call out for ESG (Environment, Social and Governance framework) oversight structure and associated accountability among the board and its committees.”

Rangnekar added, “Understandably there may not be a one- size-fits-all approach, however companies need to put in place oversight structure and associated accountability and develop internal processes and disclosures to inform investors, shareholders and other stakeholders as to how the board is overseeing these issues supported by appropriate documentation and processes.”