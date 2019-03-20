Lead futures up 0.57% on spot demand

Lead to be delivered in March was trading higher by 80 paise, or 0.57 percent, at Rs 140.40 per kg in a business turnover of 2,719 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.
Lead prices rose 0.57 percent to Rs 140.40 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday as speculators created fresh positions supported by pick-up in demand at the domestic spot market. However, a weak trend in industrial metals overseas limited the gains.
Lead to be delivered in March was trading higher by 80 paise, or 0.57 percent, at Rs 140.40 per kg in a business turnover of 2,719 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.Marketmen said increased demand from battery-makers at the physical market led to rise in lead prices at futures market here.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 12:22 pm