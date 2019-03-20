Lead futures up 0.57% on spot demand

Lead prices rose 0.57 percent to Rs 140.40 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday as speculators created fresh positions supported by pick-up in demand at the domestic spot market. However, a weak trend in industrial metals overseas limited the gains.

Lead to be delivered in March was trading higher by 80 paise, or 0.57 percent, at Rs 140.40 per kg in a business turnover of 2,719 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Marketmen said increased demand from battery-makers at the physical market led to rise in lead prices at futures market here.