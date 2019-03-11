Lead futures rise 0.96% as demand picks up

Amid pick up in demand from consuming industries at spot market and a firm trend in base metals overseas, lead prices rose 0.96 percent to Rs 147.30 per kg on Monday in futures market as speculators built up fresh positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in current month was trading higher by Rs 1.40, or 0.96 percent, at Rs 147.30 per kg in a business turnover of 1,131 lots.

Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid pick up in demand from battery-makers in the spot market and a firm trend in base metals in global market, supported the upside in lead prices in futures trade here.