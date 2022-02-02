MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Laxmi Organic Industries locked in upper circuit on healthy Q3 earnings

    Laxmi Organic Industries' December quarter operating revenue grew 97 percent year-on-year to Rs 859.9 crore

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST
    Laxmi Organic Industries

    Laxmi Organic Industries

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Specialty chemical manufacturer Laxmi Organic Industries was locked in a five percent upper circuit on February 2 after reporting healthy quarterly earnings in Q3FY22.

    The stock opened and closed at Rs 477.75 on the BSE, up 5 percent, with a market capitalisation of Rs 12,596.49 crore. One of the top gainers among the companies that listed on the bourses in 2021, Laxmi Organic has rallied 267 percent from its issue price of Rs 130 a share.

    The chemical-maker registered an 82 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 82.1 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, driven by robust performance in two segments—acetyl intermediates (AI) and specialty intermediates (SI).

    Operating revenue at Rs 859.9 crore in Q3FY22 grew 97 percent year-on-year, the company said in its BSE filing on February 1. The sequential growth in topline was 41 percent and bottomline 464 percent for the quarter.

    As a result, earnings per share for Q3FY22 jumped to Rs 3.11, compared to Rs 2.01 in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The strong topline growth was fuelled by a 144 percent growth in acetyl intermediates (AI) and a 113 percent growth in specialty intermediates (SI) on a YoY basis, respectively," Laxmi Organic Chairman & Managing Director Ravi Goenka said.

    The strong performance of AI is largely because of increased realisations and higher volumes, and the robust performance in SI can be attributed to ramped up production and optimising the product portfolio towards higher value-added derivatives.

    The operating performance was quite strong as EBITDA at Rs 118.7 crore in Q3FY22 grew by 75 percent and margin expanded by 173 bps YoY to 14 percent. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

    Goenka said the company remained on track to commercialise its SI capex, which would start clocking revenues in Q1FY23.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Laxmi Organic Industries
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 04:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.