Lavender Investments buys Torrent Pharma stake worth Rs 133 cr

Foreign investor Lavender Investments today sold 9 lakh shares of drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals for nearly Rs 133 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, the foreign investor disposed of 9.01 lakh shares, amounting to 0.53 percent stake in the drug firm.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,475.08, translating into a transaction of Rs 132.94 crore, the data showed.

The buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals' stock settled 2.27 percent higher at Rs 1,480.30 on the BSE today.