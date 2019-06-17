App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Laurus Labs climbs 3% after issues found at Visakhapatnam units

The USFDA issued two observations which are procedural in nature, the company said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Laurus Labs shares gained 3.6 percent intraday on June 17 after the company said there were no data integrity issues during the inspection of Visakhapatnam units by the US health regulator.

The US Food and Drug Administration completed its inspection of API facilities Unit 1 and 3 at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The USFDA issued two observations which are procedural in nature, the company said.

This is a regular surveillance audit by USFDA, and no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection, it added.

At 1044 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 342.30, up Rs 3.60, or 1.06 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Laurus Labs

