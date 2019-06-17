Laurus Labs climbs 3% after issues found at Visakhapatnam units

Laurus Labs shares gained 3.6 percent intraday on June 17 after the company said there were no data integrity issues during the inspection of Visakhapatnam units by the US health regulator.

The US Food and Drug Administration completed its inspection of API facilities Unit 1 and 3 at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The USFDA issued two observations which are procedural in nature, the company said.

This is a regular surveillance audit by USFDA, and no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection, it added.