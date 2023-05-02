Laurus Labs shares extend gains on USFDA approval for HIV drug

Laurus Labs

Laurus Labs closed more than 1 percent higher on May 2, extending gains for yet another session, after getting the US health regulator's nod for an HIV drug. The stock has gained more than 6 percent in the previous two sessions.

The pharmaceutical and biotech company told exchanges it received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the world's first oral dispersible film (ODF) Dolutegravir for pediatric ARV (anti-retrovirals) treatment.

This would help in bringing a significant benefit in compliance with ARV medication in paediatric HIV treatment.

Laurus Labs was also the first generic approved company for a fixed dose combination of Abacavir/Dolutegravir/Lamivudine, which used in the second line of treatment for adult HIV patients.

"This option will help in strict compliance and adherence in the HIV treatment and benefits caretakers," founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said.

The stock closed 1.3 percent higher at Rs 311.60 on the National Stock Exchange, with volumes of 45.5 lakh shares, on top of an over 5 percent rally in the previous session.