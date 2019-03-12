Laurus Labs jumps 2% on USFDA approval for malaria drug

Shares of Laurus Labs rose as much as 2.2 percent in early trade after receiving FDA approval for its drug used in treatment of malaria and certain autoimmune diseases.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given its approval for Laurus Labs' Hydroxychloroquine tablets in the strength of 200 mg.

"The Company also received a tentative approval for an ANDA for Abacavir, Dolutegravir, and Lamivudine, Tablets 600 mg/50 mg/300 mg from USFDA." Laurus Labd said in a statement.

The products will be commercialized from the company's manufacturing facility at Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam.

At 09:25 hrs, Laurus Labs was quoting at Rs 367.9 on the BSE, up 1.11 percent.