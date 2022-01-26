Lauren Templeton suggests rookie investors to remain prepared for a bear market

“You're going to spend one-third of your life in a bear market, so you'd better prepare for it,” says Lauren Templeton, niece of renowned value investor Sir John Templeton and founder of Templeton & Phillips Capital Management.

In an interview with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of CFA Society India’s 12th India Investment Conference, Templeton advised new-age investors to hunt for opportunities during market crashes that they otherwise could not afford.

“Make a list of the companies you would like to own that are not attractively priced right now, and then stick that list in a desk drawer. And when the market sells off, instead of focusing on the money you've lost, set your sights on these great opportunities,” Templeton says.

She believes that the current market cycle that was born after the crash of March 2020 is in many ways similar to the ‘dot com’ bubble of 2000 and cautioned investors to watch out for the “incredible” amount of insider selling taking place through IPOs.

Excerpts from the interview:

How do you reconcile the traditional ideas of stock picking with what you are seeing right now in the investment world where loss-making companies list at 60 times price-to-sales?

Well, it's nothing I haven't seen before. History has a tendency to not exactly repeat itself, but it rhymes. This market to me is very analogous to the ‘dot com’ market of 2000. I just started a new investing podcast and one of my first guests was Jim Rogers. He was quick to point out the same phenomenon. We have seen the same type of market in radio stocks, and in computer stocks in the 1960s. So this market is very similar to markets we've seen before. I think one thing that you should pay attention to is just the incredible amount of insider selling in this market, whether that be through IPOs or shelf filings. Insiders, typically, know when their companies are overvalued or fairly valued, and they seek to cash out at that time.

Of course, in India, you have seen a very interesting IPO go bust (Paytm), which was interesting. It came to market in November with a market valuation that was too high given that its fundamentals aren't growing, and it's not profitable.

During the ‘dot com’ crisis of the late 1990s, following the Asian financial crisis, Sir John was really well known for running what he called the IPO lockup strategy. In that strategy, he would track the IPO lockup date expirations of these companies, he would short the stocks about a week prior to the IPO lockup expiring, and then he would cover about a week after. And what he found was that he was right, the insiders ran for the exits because they knew that their companies were ridiculously overvalued, and they wanted to cash out, and the stock prices tumbled. Sir John was very profitable in running that strategy.

In an interview last year, you recounted how the appreciation of value was ingrained in you because of the way you were brought up by your father and then by your uncle. For mere mortals like us who are swayed by instant gratification than an appreciation of value, do you think it is something that can be taught to oneself as compared to just being born that way?

I think there are investment strategies that are better suited for certain personality types. It's very hard to be a value investor. Tom Russo is a great value investor, he has a saying that goes: “Value investors must have the capacity to suffer.” You do have to have a unique personality, but I also think it can be acquired and it can be taught.

I think investors can learn to invest capital at moments of maximum pessimism and reap the rewards of doing that. And then it trains your brain to look forward to these events. When you see how profitable these events can be, you will, in fact, become a saver and look forward to these events. In our family, value investing is so ingrained in everything we do. At family dinners, it's like a competition to see who brought the cheapest wine. It's a badge of honor to see who can find the best bargain, whether that be a car, a home, or a stock. It's just the way we are.

Looking back at your career, had you not been raised in the 'Templeton Way' of investing, would have chosen a different path in terms of your style?

That's a hard one. I mean, my dad was the most influential person in my life, not actually John Templeton. My dad was a small business owner. He went to work six and a half days a week, we did inventory for half a day on Sunday. He saw how incredibly hard it was to run a business and to make a profit. And so he would take the profits away from the business as soon as he could and invest them in the stock market. I think that really influenced me. I always knew from a very young age that I would work in the financial markets. It never occurred to me to do anything else. Now I'm loving my new podcast (zenvestingpodcast.com) and interviewing smart investors around the world. My friends asked me, ‘Why are you doing this now?’ and I said because it’s a great excuse to talk to the smartest people in the world.

The pandemic has brought millions and millions of new investors to the market. What advice would you give them?

In my office, I have a quote taped to my wall right behind my computer by an economist named David Rosenberg. And his quote says, “I get asked repeatedly the statistic that troubles me most. 13 million. That’s the number of people who have joined the financial industry since the last credit collapse ended. These youngsters have only known bull markets in everything from weed to FANGS to Picassos to crypto, uber-low interest rates, endless QEs, and economic expansion. And are they ever in for the surprise of their lives.”

You're going to spend one-third of your life in a bear market, so you'd better prepare for it. And for investors that have just entered the market and have only seen bull markets: Stocks do go down and it can be quite surprising. It's very easy to sit here and say, “Oh, I won't ever overreact, I would never sell out at the bottom”. It's a lot more intense than that. Even the most seasoned investors struggle with big market sell offs. I see it every time and it's always surprising to me.

What I would encourage your readers to do is: while you are still thinking rationally, go ahead and make a list of the companies you would like to own that are not attractively priced right now, and then stick that list in a desk drawer. And when the market sells off, instead of focusing on the money you've lost, set your sights on these great opportunities that you have to acquire that you would never get to acquire again.

Another thing for people to remember is that these sell-offs are becoming very condensed. I think we'll continue to see that because of all the algorithms in the market and therefore, your opportunity window will close a lot quicker than most people realize. So you need to go ahead and get prepared for the big opportunity coming your way.

