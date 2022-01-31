business Latha Venkatesh decodes economic survey 2022, GDP growth outlook & what to expect from Union Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Economic Survey that details the state of the economy. It projects an 8-8.5 percent growth rate for the Indian economy in 2022-23 fiscal year. Latha Venkatesh joins Karunya Rao to help understand the nuances of the survey and to tell us what to expect from the Union Budget tomorrow.