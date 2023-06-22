Latest gold prices: Three-month tested as Jerome Powell's comments weigh

English
    Manisha Gupta
    June 22, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
    Gold prices have reached a three-month low, hovering around $1930 per ounce. This fall comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before Congress, indicating the likelihood of further interest rate hikes due to persistent inflationary pressures.

    Jerome Powell's speech echoed anticipated lines, reinforcing market expectations. Jerome Powell reiterated in his semi-annual report to Congress that higher rates are needed to combat inflation. Two more rate hikes this year is “a pretty good guess,” he said.

    According to Credit Suisse, gold prices are moving below the support of its 100-DMA, there is a chance of further weakness potentially as far as the 200-DMA at $1,850.

    Back home, MCX gold prices also registered lows, dropping to Rs 58,000 per 10 grams. Current gold rates in Mumbai's Shree MumbaDevi Dagina Bazaar as of June 22 are as follows:

    first published: Jun 22, 2023 11:00 am