Latest gold prices: Below $1950, near three-month low

Gold prices continue to hover below the $1950 per ounce mark, trading near a three-month low. The recent reduction in loan rates by China for both one-year and five-year terms by 10 basis points is adding to the overall market dynamics.

Next, investors will be closely watching US Federal Reserve Chair Powell's testimony before Congress on Wednesday, as it may provide insights into the central bank's monetary policy stance. Additionally, there is anticipation of a potential rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday.

In terms of market sentiment, the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals a decline in speculative long positions for gold, reaching a three-month low. On the other hand, silver experienced a notable increase in speculative long positions, rising by 30% on a week-on-week basis.

These recent developments highlight the ongoing volatility and mixed sentiments in the precious metals market. Factors such as global economic indicators, central bank policies, and geopolitical events continue to influence gold and silver prices.

Latest Gold Prices

The latest Mumbai Gold Rate on June 20 reveals a slight decline in prices. The 24 carat 999 gold bar of 10 grams is trading at Rs 5,936. On the other hand, 22 carat gold rate for a 10-gram jewellery stands at Rs 5,734, while the rate for an 18 carat jewellery item is Rs 4,749. These prices have been sourced from Shree MumbaDevi Dagina Bazaar Association, and do not include a 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Gold prices in Ahmedabad are showing a slightly higher trend. The rate for 24 carat gold stands at Rs 61,100 per 10 grams, while the rate for 22 carat gold is Rs 56,210 per 10 grams.