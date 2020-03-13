Last time Indian market hit lower circuit was in 2008

Indian equity market has stopped trading for 45 minutes as the benchmark index, Nifty50, hit lower circuit mostly dragged by the global sell-off on the rising worries amid Covid-19 outbreak.

Indian market has hit the lower circuit for the first time in 12 years after 2008 crisis.

The trading activity on BSE Sensex and Nifty Bank has also been halted.

The Sensex shed 3,090.62 points (or 9.43%) at 29687.52, and the Nifty was down 966.10 points (or 10.07%) at 8,624.05 in morning trade on March 13.

Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Bank touched 3-year lows, while Indian rupee touched record low of 74.50 per dollar.

75 stocks hits lower circuit between 5-20 percent on the BSE.

There will be pre-opening session for 15 minutes from 10:05-10:20 am and normal trading will resume from 10:20 am.

On the other hand, the Dalal Street hit two upper circuit in 2009 UPA coalition’s record decisive electoral win in the Lok Sabha elections and trading has been halted for the day as the markets hit upper circuit limit.