App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Last time Indian market hit lower circuit was in 2008

The trading activities on BSE Sensex and Nifty Bank has also been halted.

Rakesh Patil

Indian equity market has stopped trading for 45 minutes as the benchmark index, Nifty50, hit lower circuit mostly dragged by the global sell-off on the rising worries amid Covid-19 outbreak.

Indian market has hit the lower circuit for the first time in 12 years after 2008 crisis.

The trading activity on BSE Sensex and Nifty Bank has also been halted.

Close

Also Read - Trading halted! Here is what happens in a lower circuit and how it is calculated

related news

The Sensex shed 3,090.62 points (or 9.43%) at 29687.52, and the Nifty was down 966.10 points (or 10.07%) at 8,624.05 in morning trade on March 13.

Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Bank touched 3-year lows, while Indian rupee touched record low of 74.50 per dollar.

75 stocks hits lower circuit between 5-20 percent on the BSE.

Also Read - Benchmark indices hit lower circuit with Nifty at 3-year low: 5 factors at play

There will be pre-opening session for 15 minutes from 10:05-10:20 am and normal trading will resume from 10:20 am.

On the other hand, the Dalal Street hit two upper circuit in 2009 UPA coalition’s record decisive electoral win in the Lok Sabha elections and trading has been halted for the day as the markets hit upper circuit limit.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 10:02 am

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.