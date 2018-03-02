Last hour selling pushes Sensex 137 pts lower, Nifty below 10,500; PSBs bleed

Selloff in the last hour ahead of the long weekend brought about weakness in the market on Thursday. The Sensex ended over 100 points lower, while the Nifty managed to close below 10,500.

The day began on a flat note, but indices soon extended gains in the morning session. However, the Street soon gave up most of the gains and continued to trade rangebound, largely backed by a selloff in PSU banks and metal names. Meanwhile, auto stocks were in the green for the larger part of the day. But overall sentiment turned bearish in the last hour and investors could have taken some money off the table ahead of the long weekend too.

The Sensex ended 137 points down or 0.40% at 34046.94, while the Nifty was down 34.50 points or 0.33% at 10458.40. The market breadth favoured the declines as 1163 shares advanced, against a decline of 1532 shares, while 207 shares were unchanged.

In terms of stock movements, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, BPCL and Aurobindo Pharma were the top gainers among all indices, while ICICI Bank and SBI were the top losers.

Ashoka Buildcon ended over 1 percent higher as company’s JV won an order worth Rs 9,700 crore.

Meanwhile, shares of tractor maker Escorts ended over a percent lower after rising over 2 percent intraday as the company has posted strong volume growth in the month of February 2018.

MOIL added half a percent on revision of prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products.

Parag Milk Foods ended over 1 percent lower after gaining 2.2 percent as the company has increased the investment limit for non-resident individuals.

Moreover, Tata Motors ended flat after it posted strong growth in the sales numbers for the month of February 2018.

BPCL gained a little over 3 percent on the back of crude price situation as well as a stock view by JPMorgan.

Several auto stocks reacted to their sales data for February. Shares of Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, along with Tata Motors ended in the green.

Among precious metals, a weak global trend and sluggish demand from local jewellers pulled down gold price by Rs 30 to Rs 31,360 per ten gram at the bullion market today.

Silver too shed Rs 90 to Rs 39,210 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said sentiment was dampened due to a weak trend overseas where the strong dollar following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman that fanned concerns of faster-than-expected hikes in US interest rates, took away some of the safe haven appeal of the precious metal.

Besides, subdued demand from local jewellers too weighed on the gold prices, they added.

Among global markets, Asian stocks closed mixed on the first trading day of the month after finishing February with losses. Declines in Japan and Australia came after sharp losses were recorded stateside in the previous session, while China markets rose.

The Nikkei 225 closed at its lowest levels since mid-February. The index declined 1.56 percent, or 343.77 points, on the first day of March, with automakers, technology stocks and financials closing lower.

European equities traded lower on Thursday morning as investors watched out for fresh comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

On Friday, equity markets will remain closed on account of Holi festival. All wholesale commodity markets, including those of metals and bullion, will be closed on Friday on account of Holi. The BSE, NSE, forex and commodity futures markets will also be shut.