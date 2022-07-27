Larsen & Toubro shares climb nearly 3% after June quarter earnings

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) climbed nearly 3 per cent on July 27 after the company’s consolidated net profit increased nearly 45 per cent in the June quarter this year.

The stock advanced 2.67 per cent to settle at Rs 1,797.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.91 per cent to Rs 1,819. On the NSE, it climbed 2.52 per cent to Rs 1,795.40 apiece. The company’s market valuation also jumped Rs 6,577.96 crore to Rs 2,52,540.96 crore on the BSE.

On July 26, engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro said its consolidated net profit increased 44.9 per cent to Rs 1,702.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter due to higher revenue from operations. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,174.44 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a regulatory filing on July 26.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company during April-June period increased to Rs 35,853.20 crore from Rs 29,334.73 crore in the year-ago period, the filing added.