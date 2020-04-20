App
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 08:56 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro raises Rs 1,250 crore via NCDs

"The company has today issued and allotted 12,500 - 7.20 per cent rated listed unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 1,250 crore which will mature on April 20, 2023," Larsen & Toubro said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,250 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

"The company has today issued and allotted 12,500 - 7.20 per cent rated listed unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 1,250 crore which will mature on April 20, 2023," Larsen & Toubro said in a BSE filing.

The said debentures are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd, the filing said, adding that "the interest on the said debentures will be paid on an annual basis".

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Business #Larsen & Toubro #Market news

