App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Larsen & Toubro Infotech gains 3% after Morgan Stanley initiates coverage

Shares of IT solutions & services company rallied 123 percent from its issue price of Rs 710 per share. It listed on bourses in July 2016.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech rallied 3 percent intraday on August 6 after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an overweight call on the stock.

The global brokerage house has set a target price at Rs 1,780 per share, implying 15.7 percent potential upside from current levels. The stock was quoting at Rs 1,578.50, up Rs 39.45, or 2.56 percent on the BSE at 1200 hours IST.

The information technology company had demonstrated strong growth and stability since its initial public offering, Morgan Stanley said . "We expect company's core business to outpace that of most peers," it added. Hence, strong earnings and healthy positioning warrant a re-rating for L&T Infotech.

Close

Shares of the IT solutions & services company rallied 123 percent from its issue price of Rs 710 per share. It listed on bourses in July 2016.

related news

In the financial year ended March 2019, the L&T subsidiary reported a massive 36 percent rise in profit at Rs 1,515.9 crore and 29 percent growth in revenue at Rs 9,445.8 crore compared to previous year.

In the quarter ended June 2019, L&T Infotech showed a 10 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 381.8 crore and 14 percent rise in revenue at Rs 2,315.8 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro Infotech #Stocks Views

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.