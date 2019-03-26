Larsen & Toubro gains after hydrocarbon engineering division bags order

Larsen & Toubro shares gained nearly a percent in the morning trade on March 26 after its hydrocarbon engineering division bagged an order in Oman.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,381.75, up Rs 4.55, or 0.33 percent on the BSE, at 1012 hours IST.

"The wholly-owned subsidiary L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited has won a large order from Tawfiq Coke Products-Oman," the engineering and construction major said in its exchange filing.

The contract scope includes the selection of technology licensor, FEED & EPC for a 2 x 225,000 TPA plant of calcined coke from green pet coke.

"This award will further reinforce L&T's operations in Oman and provide an opportunity to contribute to the expansion of industrial facilities in Sohar," the company said.