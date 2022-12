The minerals and metals (M&M) business of Larsen & Toubro Construction has secured an order from Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India, sending L&T shares to a lifetime high of Rs 2,144.00 on the NSE .

The order for carrying out expansion plans in Gujarat and Odisha will help Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel with supplies, construction, and installation of two blast furnaces of 3.5 tonnes per annum capacity each.