Larry Fink on the possible second, third domino in US banking and financial system

Shubham Raj
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

The head of Blackrock believes that an immediate crisis has been staved off but systemic risks remain. He foresees liquidity mismatches, a reference to investors who have used borrowings to fund illiquid investments

The Cambridge University Dictionary defines the domino effect as a situation in which one event causes a series of related events, one following the other. Though one can find domino effects in all walks of life, perhaps the most painful could be when it happens in an economy.

Laurence Douglas Fink, or Larry Fink as he is popularly known, the chairman and CEO of Blackrock, the multinational investment company, believes the recent collapse of three regional banks in the US is part of one such domino effect being observed in the economy.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, most major markets in the world have seen easy money being available to borrowers, which led to inflation shooting higher than the historical average. Now, to tame this inflation, central banks have been forced to raise interest rates at an accelerated pace.

“The Federal Reserve in the past year has raised rates nearly 500 basis points,” said Fink, in his letter to shareholders. “This is one price we’re already paying for years of easy money—and was the first domino to drop.”