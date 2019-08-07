Largecap IT, FMCG will attract capital in short-to-medium term, says Pioneer Investcorp

Sandeep S Shenoy, a strategist at Pioneer Investcorp, shared his analysis on the fundamental side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

Speaking about consumers and FMCG, Shenoy said, “That seems to be the only sector which seems to have not de-grown, marginal growth to some slightly optimistic growth is also being visible out there. Valuations are very rich there, but they are generally considered to be a defensive sector. It is the largecap IT and FMCG or consumer goods which will be the ones which will attract capital in the short to medium term.”

Talking about paint stocks, he said, “This is one sector or household derivatives is a sector where if you get some kind of correction you should always try to buy. The deeper the correction, the better opportunity for you on a longer-term basis. We have got all the factors be it the penetration, be it the addressable market or the pricing power - all three are going to be in the players favour at least for next 6-10 years. All declines in this sector, especially those people having a strong brand recall and brand equity, it is going to be a good opportunity for both medium term as well as long term. One should not let go of an opportunity there.”

Talking about the banks, he said, “Some of the private sector banks have given mixed bag. We can move from a zone of optimism to the phrase ‘one swallow does not a summer make’. Most of them are coming out of the painful zone, but another private-sector CEO came and said you could be having some kind of problems on the growth. There is a bounce-back happening, you could have some kind of volatility in short to medium term, but on a longer-term basis this is a sector which one should latch on to.”