Largecap, ELSS, Indian composite bond funds underperform their respective indices in long-term

The latest S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA) India Scorecard reveals that over the one-year period ending June 2020, 48.39 percent of Indian equity large-cap funds, 59.52 percent of the ELSS funds and 82.31 percent of Indian composite bond funds underperformed their respective indices, said the press release.

Over a longer period, most actively managed large-cap equity funds in India underperformed the large-cap benchmark, with 67.67 percent large-cap funds underperforming over the 10- year period ending in June 2020. During this period, the large-cap funds witnessed a low survivorship rate of 65.41 percent, said the press note.

Akash Jain, Associate Director, Global Research & Design, S&P Dow Jones Indices said that during the pandemic, more than 40 percent of funds in each of the equity categories underperformed their respective category benchmark whereas 37.50 percent of the Indian government bond funds and 92.16 percent of the Indian composite bond funds underperformed their respective benchmarks.

The report also highlighted that in the first half of the year 2020, in the equity categories, the equal-weighted fund returns were higher than their respective asset-weighted fund returns and index returns, suggesting that smaller-sized funds were able to better navigate this volatile period than their larger peers.

Over the 1-year period ending in June 2020, the return spread between the first and third quartile breakpoints was as high as 4.67 percent in the Indian equity large-cap funds, 6.27 percent for Indian ELSS funds, and 10.37 percent for Indian Equity mid and small-cap funds. This emphasizes the wide distribution in fund performance and highlighting the fund selection risk for market participants, the press release said.