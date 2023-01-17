 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Large-caps rule near-term strategy, but long-term belongs to mid-caps, small-caps

Dipti Sharma
Jan 17, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

In the past six months, Nifty50 has risen 12 percent, whereas Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap gained 12 and 11 percent. But in the past one month, Nifty50 and Nifty Midcap 100 are down 2 percent but Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 3.5 percent

The year 2022 was ended with a mixed bag for midcap stocks. For instance, within the basket of Nifty midcap 150 index, only 66 stocks delivered positive returns past year. After moving downwards in the first half, domestic equity market showed a strong upward move in the second half thanks to strong domestic flows. In 2022, the Nifty 50 - TRI gained 6% while Nifty Midcap 150 - TRI clocked 4%. Following are midcap stocks held by active fund managers that delivered up to 124% in 2022. (Data source: ACEMF. Portfolio data was as of November 30, 2022.)

With investors sticking to large-caps for the near term, the expectation is that mid-caps and small-caps would steal the limelight in the long run.

In the past six months, Nifty 50 has risen 12 percent, whereas Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap gained 12 and 11 percent respectively. But in the past one month, Nifty 50 and Nifty Midcap 100 are down 2 percent but Nifty Smallcap 100 fell 3.5 percent.

The Indian markets outperformed most global peers last year, fuelling hopes that the market could see some mean reversion.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart, thinks underperformance and volatility would rule the market this quarter. “In the near-term, we may see some pressure on large-cap stocks due to continuous selling by foreign institutional investors,” he said.

