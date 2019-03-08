Largecaps have outperformed broader markets: Kotak Mahindra AMC

Shibani Sircar Kurian, senior vice president & head-equity research at Kotak Mahindra AMC, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the market fundamentals.

"We believe that there are opportunities emerging within the mid and smallcap space, so it is more bottom-up stock picking where incrementally across our portfolios we are looking at opportunities, if they exist, especially with some of the names which are high growth and high quality where valuations have corrected," Kurian said on March 8.

"Therefore, for 18-24 month of time horizon and now would possibly the opportune moment given the kind of volatility the market is facing and the correction that we have seen in term of adding to some of these names. So across our portfolio, slowly, that's how we have been positioning ourselves with increasing some amount of focus on the mid and smallcap segments," Kurian added.