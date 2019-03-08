App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Largecaps have outperformed broader markets: Kotak Mahindra AMC

"While there is a sense of optimism now, we will have to wait and see the outcome of the elections," said Shibani Sircar Kurian of Kotak Mahindra AMC.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shibani Sircar Kurian, senior vice president & head-equity research at Kotak Mahindra AMC, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the market fundamentals.

"We believe that there are opportunities emerging within the mid and smallcap space, so it is more bottom-up stock picking where incrementally across our portfolios we are looking at opportunities, if they exist, especially with some of the names which are high growth and high quality where valuations have corrected," Kurian said on March 8.

"Therefore, for 18-24 month of time horizon and now would possibly the opportune moment given the kind of volatility the market is facing and the correction that we have seen in term of adding to some of these names. So across our portfolio, slowly, that's how we have been positioning ourselves with increasing some amount of focus on the mid and smallcap segments," Kurian added.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 05:08 pm

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

‘Crazed People' Attacking Our Kashmiri Brothers, State Govts Should ...

Pakistan Never Seriously Cracked Down on Militant Groups That Attack I ...

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Jharkhand Win Thriller; Delhi Crumble

Women's Day : Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World

People Have Right to Know Truth About Balakot Air Strike, Says Gehlot

Ali Fazal Credits Aamir Khan for His Constant Thirst for Knowledge

International Women's Day: Kashmiri Warrior Queen Didda Remembered in ...

By Increasing OBC Quota, is Kamal Nath Trying to Dent BJP’s Combined ...

On Women's Day, Pakistan's First Hindu Dalit Woman Senator Chairs Parl ...

The gender gap: What needs to be done by women for women

Women's Day 2019: Here's all you need to know about Sukanya Samriddhi ...

One small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind in planned sp ...

Apple CEO changes Twitter name to 'Tim Apple'

Women's Day 2019: There are only 23 women fund managers out of total 2 ...

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid rising slowdown concerns; Ta ...

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Mamata Banerjee sticks to tradition, launches Lok Sabha election campa ...

Balakot villagers say religious school that India says it bombed looks ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

By starting to act against Hafiz Saeed's JuD, Pakistan has a chance to ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

Indian Wells 2019: India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran shocks Benoit Paire to ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: The budget phone to beat in 2019

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Australia p ...

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.