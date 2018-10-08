App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Large-caps are good buy calls for medium to long term

Accumulate only good companies at major supports with a medium to long-term view. Investors should ideally buy in tranches as markets may even hit the levels of 10,000/9,850, if it fails to form any reversal formation on the daily basis, says Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Shrikant Chouhan

On the weekly basis, the market closed below the level of 10,418 which acted as an important support for the market since May 2018.

To break such an important support line indicates that market is under severe selling pressure and it would further invite selling pressure at each major resistance levels in the future as well.

It was crucial for Nifty to hold above the level of 10,417 on a weekly closing basis; however, it failed which implied that a further fall towards 10,000-9,850 is possible in the near future.

related news

On monthly basis, the market has reached 20-months SMA at 10,330, daily PCR of the current month was at 0.85 (overall PCR was at 1.11), daily RSI was at 21 and India VIX was at 19.75 on Friday.

Well, the above data suggest us that markets are turning oversold in the short-term that would trigger sizeable pullback move this week, if Nifty forms any reversal pattern on daily basis.

Technically, we feel that the Indian rupee has completed its first lower target at 74.00 and it should bounce back sharply at least in the near-term.

For the Brent crude, our view is $87/88/bbl which would act as an immediate hurdle and correction is due in the short term.

In brief, the market is turning oversold on the daily charts; however, positional traders can take long trade only for playing pull back.

For investors, our advice is to accumulate only good companies at major supports with a medium to long-term view.

Investors should ideally buy in tranches as markets may even hit the levels of 10,000/9,850, if it fails to form any reversal formation on the daily basis.

Large cap stocks have fallen more than 20 percent to 25 percent, which helps investors to make decent returns in the medium to long-term.

On the higher side, any pull back up move could arrest at 200-days SMA, which is placed at 10,800.

(Disclaimer: The author is a senior VP (technical research), Kotak Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions)
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 12:59 pm

tags #largecaps #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.