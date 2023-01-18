 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Landmark Cars zooms 7% to record high on 41% rise in 9-month proforma revenue

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 18, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

The luxury car retailer clocked 41.3 percent year-on-year growth in proforma revenue at Rs 3,384 crore for nine-month period ended December FY23 (9MFY23).

The stock hit a record high of Rs 598.80 on the NSE, rising more than 18 percent from its issue price of Rs 506. It listed on December 23, 2022 and was quoting at Rs 591, up 5.83 percent, at the time of writing this article.

The company will soon report its first quarterly as well as nine-month earnings for the first time after making its debut on the bourses last month.

"This nine-month period witnessed a strong revenue growth, with multiple tailwinds in the form of rising income levels, new models launched by partner OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and changing lifestyle preferences leaning towards a rise in premium /luxury automobile ownership," the company said in its filing with exchanges.

The highly profitable after-sales business showed strong growth in the same period, it added.