App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lakshmi Vilas Bank slips 7% as QIP issue opens

The QIP is a part of the lender's plan of raising about Rs 2,000 crore through various modes, primarily through a preferential allotment of shares and QIPs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares plunged 7 percent intraday Friday after its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue opened for subscription on March 7.

It was in addition to 10 percent fall seen in the previous session after the board approved raising of funds through QIP and fixed the floor price for the issue.

At 11:55 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 71.05, down Rs 2.15, or 2.94 percent on the BSE, far higher than the floor price of Rs 65.96 apiece fixed for QIP.

The QIP is a part of the lender's plan of raising about Rs 2,000 crore through various modes, primarily through a preferential allotment of shares and QIPs.

The bank said it may offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price so calculated for the QIP and the bank will accept bids at or above the 5 percent discount to the floor price.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank had posted a loss of Rs 373.48 crore for the quarter ended December 2018, which was widened from Rs 132.3 crore reported in previous quarter and Rs 39.23 crore in December 2017 due to higher provisions to bad loans.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 12:21 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lakshmi Vilas Bank

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

4 Killed, 7 Injured as Car Turns Turtle After Hitting Cow in UP

International Women’s Day 2019: Maruti Suzuki Announces Exclusive Of ...

Winter's Romance: Canadian Couple Builds World's Largest Snow Maze

'I Was the Only Woman in the Room': The Difficulty in Being a Female S ...

Retired SC, Mediation Expert and Spiritual Guru: The New Hope for Deca ...

'MAA' Elections Give Tough Competition to Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elec ...

BJP Workers Thrash Youth, Call Him Terrorist for Talking about Lack of ...

Made In Heaven Review: Amazon Prime’s Sensational Yet Engaging Serie ...

Anupam Kher Celebrates 64th Birthday with Robert De Niro in New York

Captain Marvel vs toxic fandom: Why Brie Larson's trail-blazing superh ...

Congress releases first list of candidates for LS polls; Rahul Gandhi ...

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump's former campaign chief, sentenced to 'sho ...

Pakistan govt, army must get their stories straight to prove they are ...

The 'psuedo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

ISL 2018-19: Spirited NorthEast United force Bengaluru FC to pin hopes ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

Sensex, Nifty turn negative on weak global cues, depreciating rupee; T ...

How the online space for women is in a crisis and what needs to be don ...

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji shares glimpses of the 'rejected but not forg ...

International Women's Day 2019: Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap are ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Here are some Indian sportswomen who ...

Kat Von D will not have a ‘healthy’ year ahead, predict the stars

International Women’s Day 2019: Queen Elizabeth II and other royal l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.