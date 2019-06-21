Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits 10% upper circuit after CCI approves Indiabulls Housing merger

Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares were locked in 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 63.50 on June 21 after Competition Commission approved the merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance.

There were pending buy orders of 68,095 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE at 1020 hours while Indiabulls Housing Finance was up 1 percent.

"Competition Commission of India (CCI) intimated company that CCI considered the proposed combination and approved the same under sub-section (1) of Section 31 of the Competition Act, 2002," Indiabulls Housing Finance said.

In May 2019, Indiabulls Housing said it approved amendments to the scheme of amalgamation to effect the merger of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBH) along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd (ICCL) into and with the Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB).

The Scheme, amongst others, envisages amalgamation of the IBH and ICCL into and with the LVB, on ongoing basis and dissolution of IBH and ICCL without being wound up, it added.

Basis the existing issued capital of both IBH and LVB and the share exchange ratio, the shareholders of the Indiabulls Housing will hold approximately 90.5 percent of the post-merger enhanced equity capital of the merged entity and the shareholders of Lakshmi Vilas Bank will hold approximately 9.5 percent of the post-merger enhanced equity capital of the merged entity.