Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 11:08 AM IST

Lakshmi Machine Works slips 7% as net profit dips in Q2; approves buyback

The board has approved the buyback of 2,66,666 equity shares at a price not exceeding Rs 6,000 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Lakshmi Machine Works slipped 7 percent intraday Tuesday as company's profit declined in the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2 profit declined 12.6 percent to Rs 40 crore versus Rs 46.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, its revenue jumped 34.7 percent to Rs 772 crore versus Rs 573 crore.

The board has approved the buyback of 2,66,666 equity shares at a price not exceeding Rs 6,000 per share.

At 11:00 hrs Lakshmi Machine Works was quoting at Rs 5,814, down Rs 324.70, or 5.29 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 23, 2018 11:08 am

