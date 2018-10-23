Lakshmi Machine Works slips 7% as net profit dips in Q2; approves buyback

Shares of Lakshmi Machine Works slipped 7 percent intraday Tuesday as company's profit declined in the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2 profit declined 12.6 percent to Rs 40 crore versus Rs 46.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Meanwhile, its revenue jumped 34.7 percent to Rs 772 crore versus Rs 573 crore.

The board has approved the buyback of 2,66,666 equity shares at a price not exceeding Rs 6,000 per share.

At 11:00 hrs Lakshmi Machine Works was quoting at Rs 5,814, down Rs 324.70, or 5.29 percent on the BSE.