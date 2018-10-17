App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lakshmi Machine Works climbs 8% as board to consider buyback proposal next week

Board of directors of the company is scheduled on October 22 to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company.

Lakshmi Machine Works shares rallied 8 percent intraday Wednesday ahead of board meeting to consider the proposal for share buyback next week.

The textile machinery manufacturer said the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on October 22 to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company.

Hence, the trading window for trading in the securities of the company, for applicable persons, will remain closed from October 3 to 24, both days inclusive.

At 15:15 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 5,950.00, up Rs 129.75, or 2.23 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 03:29 pm

