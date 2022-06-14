 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: All about staying invested in a volatile market

Moneycontrol News
Jun 14, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

In this video, leaders in finance share their thoughts on how to stay invested when markets are volatile. The discussion included critical aspects of money management, foundational principles of investing and personal finance as well as the expanded role that women can play in managing money for themselves and their families. Panellists included Amisha Vora, Joint Managing Director, PrabhudasLilladher; Meghana Malkan, Trading and Performance Coach; Sumita Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, Torus Private Wealth and Deena Mehta, Managing Director, Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd. It was moderated by LWL Titan, Shinjini Kumar, Co-founder, SALT – mysaltapp. Watch the video to know more

first published: Jun 14, 2022 10:11 am
