L&T down 2%; bags orders worth Rs 1,050 crore in Q2 FY19

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) fell 2 percent intraday Monday. The company has bagged orders of Rs 1,050 crore.

The heavy engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,050 crore in Q2 FY19 against stiff global competition, company said in press release.

These include three super heavy hydrocracking reactors for an Indian refinery, with heaviest among them weighing 2,180 MT, to be built for the first time in the world.

The total order inflow in H1 FY19 for the pocess plant and nuclear equipment business of heavy engineering has reached Rs 2,661 crore, a significant achievement after a prolonged subdued market scenario.

Shailendra Roy, Whole-Time Director (Power, Heavy Engineering & Nuclear), L&T said, "These orders reflect the confidence our clients have in us for supplying such critical Reactors. L&T is committed to deliver these equipment on-time, fully complying with the stringent quality and safety standards."

At 11:34 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,213.05, down Rs 21.90, or 1.77 percent on the BSE.