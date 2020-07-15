L&T Infotech shares hit fresh record high; should you buy it?

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) jumped over 3 percent to hit their fresh all-time high of Rs 2,308 in early trade on July 15 ahead of its June quarter earnings.

Shares of the company have been consistently gaining since July 2. In fact, in the calendar year 2020, there have been very few sessions that saw the stock ending in the red.

As of the closing of the previous session, the stock has jumped 28 percent in the year 2020 on BSE against a 13 percent fall in benchmark Sensex.

On July 14, the company released its shareholding pattern for the June quarter which showed foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised stake in the company in June quarter.

Under the FPI segment, St. James's Place Emerging Markets Equity Unit Trust (managed By Wasatch Advisors Inc) raised stake in the company to 24,64,078 shares in June quarter of the year 2020 against 18,06,985 shares, they held in March quarter of 2020.

LTI, a midcap IT company, registered a net profit of Rs 427.5 crore in the March quarter, up 12.9 percent from the year-ago period.

In Q4 FY20, LTI signed two large deals exceeding total TCV for the quarter at $103 million. The total large deal wins for the year stood at eight.

"Efficient transition to WFH (Work from home) will help LTI to timely deliver its services. This will help to sustain growth momentum in challenging times. The early ramp-up in new deal wins will help to maintain the revenue growth momentum," said Omkar Tanksale, Senior Research Analyst, Axis Securities.

Tanksale expects LTI to post 20 percent YoY revenue growth in Q1FY21 aided by the ramp-up in large deal wins.

"Rupee depreciation and lower travel cost will help to regain the operating margins. However, the vertical outlook from management, mainly Energy and Utility (E&U) and visibility going ahead are the key things to monitor," said the analyst.

Axis Securities has a positive outlook on the stock going ahead with a 'buy' recommendation with a target price of Rs 2,465.

Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities highlights that LTI has delivered growth in revenue and profits of 14-16 percent CAGR over the last 5 years with more than 30 percent ROEs.

She added, while the growth numbers have been strong, the IT industry is seeing a slowdown with clients cutting down on IT spends globally in lieu of cash conservation.

The company derives a large chunk of revenue from the BFSI vertical which is expected to see a major overhaul and faster adoption of digitalization post the COVID-19 situation.

"This presents large growth opportunities for this tech player. The company has also reduced its attrition rate down to 16.5 percent while maintaining stability in the net profit margins over the years. Over the long-term the company has tremendous potential, driven by the digitization activities being adopted across the globe," Shah said.

Shah believes the stock is fairly valued against its peers and long-term investors can get in for the long term. Short-term headwinds can cause minor corrections in the upcoming quarter.

Jyoti Roy, DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking said LTI is one of the fastest-growing mid-cap IT companies in India.

"The company has a very strong presence in the BFSI and manufacturing verticals, which accounts for nearly 45 percent and 17.5 percent of the company’s revenues and are amongst the least impacted verticals due to COVID-19 outbreak. The company doesn't have a very large exposure to service-oriented verticals like travel and tourism that are among the worst impacted due to the COVID– 19 outbreak," said Roy.

Roy expects LTI to put up a better performance as compared to other mid-cap IT companies due to fact that client-specific issues are now behind for the company and also due to strong deal wins by the company in the second half of FY2020 which should support growth. Relatively low exposure to the worst impacted sectors should also help.

LTI has been growing significantly faster than both mid and large-cap peers over the past few years on the back of strong deal wins and Roy expects the outperformance to continue for the company.

At the current levels, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 21 times FY22 EPS estimate of 106.7 which is at a significant premium as compared to peers, Roy pointed out.

Siddharth Sedani, Vice President, Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers is of the view that LTI's Q1 performance will be in-line with industry as there is no disproportionate exposure to discretionary expenditure.

As per Sedani, the company looks confident of growth in CPG, pharma and hi-tech for FY21.

