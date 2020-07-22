L&T to announce Q1 earnings today; experts see an up to 96% YoY fall in PAT

The June quarter numbers of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) are expected to show the stress of COVID-19 because of subdued execution and demand during the nation-wide lockdown.

The company will announce its June quarter result of FY21 on July 22.

While the revenues will decline due to weak revenues in core E&C, financial services and development projects businesses, PAT will fall on higher depreciation and interest costs.

Brokerage firm Sharekhan by BNP PARIBAS believes that L&T’s commentary on infrastructure order execution and order pipeline scenario across the industry will be in focus.

The company's outlook on domestic and international tendering activities and order outlook for sub-segments within the infrastructure sector, given the current situations, will also be among the key monitorable.

Management commentary on government CAPEX will also be eyed.

Sharekhan expects a 28 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 51.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) fall in L&T's Q1 revenue at Rs 21,338 crore.

The company's net profit for the quarter, as per Sharekhan, may come in at Rs 275 crore, down 82.4 percent YoY and 91.4 percent QoQ.

EBITDA margins are likely to shrink 225 bps YoY with contraction across segments, partly offset by favourable sales mix revenues, Sharekhan said.

Brokerage firm Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers expects a 37.5 percent YoY and 58.1 percent QoQ fall in the company's Q1FY21 net revenue at Rs 18,519.40 crore.

Q1 PAT may see a huge 96.4 percent YoY and 98.4 percent QoQ drop to Rs 50.4 crore, Anand Rathi said.

Anand Rathi expects the company's EBIDTA for Q1FY21 to come in at Rs 965.70 crore, down 68.5 percent YoY or 81.1 percent QoQ. EBIDTA margin may shrink 514 bps YoY or 636 bps QoQ.

As per the estimates of ICICI Direct, L&T's Q1 revenue may see a 46.3 percent YoY and 67.5 percent QoQ drop, coming at Rs 8,865.7 crore.

PAT, as per ICICI Direct, may come at Rs 323.6 crore, down 63.6 percent YoY and 85.6 percent QoQ. EBITDA may come at Rs 505.3 crore, down 58.5 percent YoY and 80.7 percent QoQ.

"During Q1FY21, L&T has announced order inflows within the range of Rs 2,500-5,000 crore (as on date, ex-services segment) across transportation infrastructure and water effluent segments. India and global lockdowns amid COVID-19, crude oil price crash, labour migration issue will have an impact on order execution and order inflows," ICICI Direct said.

Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher expects L&T to report a de-growth of 50 percent YoY due to COVID-19.

However, the brokerage highlighted that the company's order book stands at Rs 3.03 lakh crore as on Q4FY20, thereby providing strong revenue visibility, going ahead.

Prabhudas Lilladher believes sectors like heavy civil, power transmission, water and irrigation would see good traction of ordering activity in the short run.

