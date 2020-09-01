L&T shares rise 2% on divestment deal with Schneider Electric; CLSA, Jefferies says buy

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) climbed over 2 percent in early trade on BSE on September 1, a day after the company said it completed the divestment of the electrical and automation business to Schneider Electric.

In a media release after the market hours on August 31, the company announced the closure of the strategic divestment of its Electrical & Automation (L&T E&A) business to Schneider Electric, a global player in energy management and automation.

The deal had been announced in May 2018 and is in line with L&T’s stated goal of unlocking value for future growth, said the company.

S. N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T said: "This all-cash deal will help us create a much stronger balance sheet, thereby creating long-term value opportunities for our stakeholders by focusing on key aspects of the business."

"The deal was a complex M&A transaction involving slump sale of the domestic business and share purchase transfer. This is in sync with our strategy to look at L&T in broadly three areas, EPC Construction & Projects, Manufacturing & Defence and Services."

Global brokerage firm CLSA has a 'buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,280 per share.

As per CNBC-TV18, CLSA said the company's loss-making business consumed $2.1 billion in the capital and depressed RoE by 175 bps. Loss-making businesses wiped out 11 percent of its FY20 PAT, CLSA said.

CLSA expects losses to decline on a turn in Hydrocarbon and toll-roads. The company has begun well on divesting assets as it concluded a $2 billion deal with Schneider.

Turning around loss-making business and reallocating capital to improve RoE is important and the company is a good proxy for a domestic CAPEX revival, the global brokerage said.

Jefferies also has a buy rating on L&T with a target price of Rs 1,280.

As per CNBC-TV18, Jefferies said Rs 14,000 crore is the value of electrical and automation business sale to Schneider. There was scepticism on the deal being completed and materially repriced. We believe the deal is a much-awaited positive and prudent utilisation will build confidence, Jefferies said.

Shares of L&T were 0.89 percent up at Rs 953.70 on BSE at 10:20 hours.