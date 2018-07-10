App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Infotech gains 3%; board to consider Q1 results on July 23

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on July 23 to consider, approve and take on record, the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech gained nearly 3 percent intraday Tuesday. The company has approved the allotment of 3,52,700 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each under the various employee stock option schemes of the company.

Brokerage house HDFC Securities expects company to report net profit at Rs. 284 crore down 15.9% quarter-on-quarter (up 6.4% year-on-year).

Company's net sales are expected to increase by 5.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 26.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 2,114 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 28.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 34.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 376 crore, said HDFC Securities.

At 14:28 hrs Larsen & Toubro Infotech was quoting at Rs 1,716.95, up Rs 39.95, or 2.38 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 02:32 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

