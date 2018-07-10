L&T Infotech gains 3%; board to consider Q1 results on July 23

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech gained nearly 3 percent intraday Tuesday. The company has approved the allotment of 3,52,700 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each under the various employee stock option schemes of the company.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on July 23 to consider, approve and take on record, the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Brokerage house HDFC Securities expects company to report net profit at Rs. 284 crore down 15.9% quarter-on-quarter (up 6.4% year-on-year).

Company's net sales are expected to increase by 5.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 26.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 2,114 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 28.9 percent Q-o-Q (up 34.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 376 crore, said HDFC Securities.

At 14:28 hrs Larsen & Toubro Infotech was quoting at Rs 1,716.95, up Rs 39.95, or 2.38 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil