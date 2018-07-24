L&T Infotech gains 8% on string Q1 numbers; Axis Capital maintains buy

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech gained 8 percent intraday Tuesday as company posted strong numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's net profit was up 24.7 percent at Rs 361 crore. The dollar revenue was up 3.5 percent at USD 319.9 million and rupee revenue rose 7.7 percent at Rs 2,155.7 crore.

Axis Capital has maintained buy call on L&T Infotech with a target at Rs 1,920 per share.

According to research house, the strong deal wins in H2FY18 & H1FY19 is going to drive momentum.

It expect 19% revenue CAGR and 290 bps margin expansion over FY18.

At 13:25 hrs Larsen & Toubro Infotech was quoting at Rs 1,807.30, up Rs 82.90, or 4.81 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil