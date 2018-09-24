App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kwality shares locked in 5% lower circuit after company withdraws QIP issue

Kwality's QIP issue was opened late on September 14 evening with a floor price of Rs 21.20 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kwality shares were locked at 5 percent lower circuit at Rs 16.25 on Monday after the company withdrew its qualified institutional placement (QIP) on weak investors interest.

There were pending sell orders of 117,099 shares, with no buyers available on the BSE, at 12:55 hours IST.

The QIP issue of the company was opened late on September 14 evening with a floor price of Rs 21.20 per share.

"However, due to recent volatility in the share market, the company could not generate interest of investors for the entire Rs 80 crore issue and therefore we withdraw the instant QIP offer with immediate effect," the dairy products maker said on September 21.

Overall equity market sentiment has been weak as benchmark indices lost more than 6 percent in September itself.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 01:18 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kwality

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.