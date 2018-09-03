App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kwality locked at 5% upper circuit on raising FII investment limit to 74%

The board also approved raising of funds in lndia or in foreign markets by way of issue of securities by public or private offer including QIP for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Kwality locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Monday as board approved FII investment limit upto 74 percent.

The board of directors approved increase in the limit of shareholding by Registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) / Foreign Institutional investors (FIIs) from 24% upto 74% of the paid up capital of the company, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuring AGM.

At 13:29 hrs Kwality was quoting at Rs 20.90, up Rs 0.95, or 4.76 percent on the BSE.

The company's share was down 86 percent in last 1 year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 01:48 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

