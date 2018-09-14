Kwality declines 4% after weak June quarter numbers

Revenue was down 19 percent at Rs 1,262 crore against Rs 1,572 crore.
Shares of Kwality shed 4.6 percent intraday Friday after company reported poor numbers for the quarter ended June 2018.
The company's Q1 (April-June) quarter net profit was down at Rs 1 crore against Rs 28 crore for the same period last year.
At 13:21 hrs Kwality was quoting at Rs 20.85, down Rs 0.60, or 2.80 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 122.50 and 52-week low Rs 10.95 on 15 September, 2017 and 27 July, 2018, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 82.98 percent below its 52-week high and 90.41 percent above its 52-week low.
The share price declined 76 percent in last 6 months.