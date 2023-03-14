 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Krsnaa Diagnostics shares soar on network expansion

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:31 AM IST

The company is also preparing to open new centers in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

Shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics surged on March 14 after the company announced that it has operationalized 100 pathology centers in Mumbai.

The operationalization of these additional pathology centers came after the company won the tender to provide lab investigation services under "Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thakeray Chikitsa" for BMC dispensaries and hospitals in Mumbai back in January.

At 09.56 am, shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics were trading at Rs 399 on the National Stock Exchange, with gains of 4.14 percent from the previous close.

