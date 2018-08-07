App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kridhan Infra rises 10% as associate company wins project worth Rs 132cr

The award has been granted for the main civil works for a fertilizer plant in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and the timeframe for the completion of the project is approximately 14 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Kridhan Infra rose 10.6 percent intraday Tuesday as company's associate company Vijay Nirman Company has been awarded a new project worth Rs 132.6 crore.

The award has been granted for the main civil works for a fertilizer plant in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and the timeframe for the completion of the project is approximately 14 months.

At 10:26 hrs Kridhan Infra was quoting at Rs 79.10, up Rs 3.15, or 4.15 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 142.00 and 52-week low Rs 67.10 on 05 January, 2018 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.3 percent below its 52-week high and 17.88 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 10:33 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.