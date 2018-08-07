Kridhan Infra rises 10% as associate company wins project worth Rs 132cr

The award has been granted for the main civil works for a fertilizer plant in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and the timeframe for the completion of the project is approximately 14 months.
Shares of Kridhan Infra rose 10.6 percent intraday Tuesday as company's associate company Vijay Nirman Company has been awarded a new project worth Rs 132.6 crore.
At 10:26 hrs Kridhan Infra was quoting at Rs 79.10, up Rs 3.15, or 4.15 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 142.00 and 52-week low Rs 67.10 on 05 January, 2018 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 44.3 percent below its 52-week high and 17.88 percent above its 52-week low.Posted by Rakesh Patil