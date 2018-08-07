Kridhan Infra rises 10% as associate company wins project worth Rs 132cr

Shares of Kridhan Infra rose 10.6 percent intraday Tuesday as company's associate company Vijay Nirman Company has been awarded a new project worth Rs 132.6 crore.

The award has been granted for the main civil works for a fertilizer plant in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and the timeframe for the completion of the project is approximately 14 months.

At 10:26 hrs Kridhan Infra was quoting at Rs 79.10, up Rs 3.15, or 4.15 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 142.00 and 52-week low Rs 67.10 on 05 January, 2018 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 44.3 percent below its 52-week high and 17.88 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil