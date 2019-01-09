Kridhan Infra jumps 9% after Singapore subsidiary bags order worth over Rs 160 cr

Kridhan Infra shares rallied 9.3 percent in morning on Wednesday after company's Singapore subsidiary Swee Hong Limited bagged order worth over Rs 160 crore.

"Singapore Subsidiary – Swee Hong Limited, together with its step-down subsidiaries, has successfully secured a contract from the public utilities board worth SG$ 32.5 million (Rs 167.6 crore) in aggregate," the engineering company said in its filing.

The subsidiary will construct link sewers for the DTSS Phase 2 project at Old Choa Chu Kang Road/ Jalan Bahar, in Singapore.

Kridhan acquired a majority stake in Swee Hong limited in 2016 which is a leading EPC company in Singapore.

At 10:38 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 48.10, up Rs 2.95, or 6.53 percent on the BSE.