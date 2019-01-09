App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kridhan Infra jumps 9% after Singapore subsidiary bags order worth over Rs 160 cr

Kridhan Infra's subsidiary will construct link sewers for the DTSS Phase 2 project at Old Choa Chu Kang Road/ Jalan Bahar, in Singapore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kridhan Infra shares rallied 9.3 percent in morning on Wednesday after company's Singapore subsidiary Swee Hong Limited bagged order worth over Rs 160 crore.

"Singapore Subsidiary – Swee Hong Limited, together with its step-down subsidiaries, has successfully secured a contract from the public utilities board worth SG$ 32.5 million (Rs 167.6 crore) in aggregate," the engineering company said in its filing.

The subsidiary will construct link sewers for the DTSS Phase 2 project at Old Choa Chu Kang Road/ Jalan Bahar, in Singapore.

Kridhan acquired a majority stake in Swee Hong limited in 2016 which is a leading EPC company in Singapore.

At 10:38 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 48.10, up Rs 2.95, or 6.53 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 10:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kridhan Infra

