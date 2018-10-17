KRBL tumbles 8% on auditor resignation

Shares of KRBL tumbled 8.5 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of resignation of its auditor.

"One of company's joint statutory auditors SSAY & Associates, Chartered Accountants, have resigned from the position of joint statutory auditors of the company with immediate effect due to some unavoidable circumstances, as per company release.

Meanwhile, Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, the other joint statutory auditors of the company, will now continue to act as the statutory auditors of the company.

Anoop Gupta, Joint Managing Director of KRBL told CNBC-TV18, "The company has changed the auditors due to investors demand for change of auditor. Auditors have not raised red flags."

"Shareholders of the company were concerned about the credibility of the auditor, he added.

At 12:27 hrs KRBL was quoting at Rs 316.95, down Rs 24.95, or 7.30 percent.