KPR Mill climbs 5% as board to consider buy back of shares

KPR Mill shares rallied nearly 5 percent intraday on April 22 as board of directors will consider buy back of shares.

The stock was quoting at Rs 600.00, up Rs 27.55, or 4.81 percent on the BSE, at 13:52 hours IST.

KPR Mill, on April 19, informed exchange that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on April 29.

The board members will consider audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2019 and recommendation of dividend, if any.

Apart from that, it will also consider proposal for buyback of the fully paid up equity shares, the textile company said.