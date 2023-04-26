 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

KPIT Technologies gains 6% on healthy Q4 numbers, revenue up 11%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 26, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST

KPIT Technologies expects revenue growth in the range of 27-30 percent in constant currency and EBITDA margin at 19-20 percent for FY24

Earnings

KPIT Technologies shares gained 6 percent on April 26 after reporting a healthy set of numbers for the March quarter as well as the financial year 2022-23, ending the day at Rs 905.5 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The IT services company recorded an 11 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 111.6 crore for the March quarter and revenue grew by nearly 11 percent to Rs 1,017.4 crore in the same period, the firm said in an exchange filing earlier in the day.

The revenue growth in dollar terms was 12.1 percent and 8.5 percent in constant currency terms, the company said.

The Americas business grew by 27 percent sequentially to Rs 381.2 crore, while the UK & Europe business saw a 6 percent growth at Rs 526.6 crore. Sequentially, the Rest of the World recorded an 11 percent increase in revenue at Rs 472.5 crore for the January-March quarter.