KPI Green shares gain 4% on power purchase deal with Jamnagar Air Force Station

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

KPI Green Energy is the leader in solar energy under third party sale business in Gujarat. It generates revenue by supplying the power, generated from its solar power plants to reputed business houses through Power Purchase Agreements.

A strong focus on green energy is expected in Budget 2023. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Shares of KPI Green Energy surged 4 percent on March 8 after the company announced that it has signed a power purchase agreement with Jamnagar Air Force Station.

At 9:34am, shares of the company traded 3.9 percent higher at Rs 449.9 on the BSE.

KPI Green Energy has signed a Hybrid Power Purchase Agreement of 20 years for 1.845 MWAc capacity with Garrison Engineer, Military Engineer Services, Air Force Station, Jamnagar, under Independent Power Producer (IPP) segment.

