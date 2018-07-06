App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Securities upgrades Ashok Leyland to buy; slowdown concerns is overdone

According to Kotak Securities, the slowdown concerns is overdone. It sees EPS CAGR of 21% over FY18-21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Ashok Leyland surged 6 percent intraday Friday as broking house Kotak Securities has upgraded the stock to buy from add rating with a target of Rs 160 share.

According to Kotak Securities, the slowdown concerns is overdone. It sees EPS CAGR of 21% over FY18-21.

At 11:57 hrs Ashok Leyland was quoting at Rs 131.60, up Rs 6.45, or 5.15 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 167.50 and 52-week low Rs 98.80 on 08 May, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 21.31 percent below its 52-week high and 33.4 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 12:01 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.